Jason Mitchell to Star In, Produce ‘Everything is Both’ Feature Film

*Jason Mitchell is not letting his legal woes slow him down.

Mitchell is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming feature film “Everything is Both” from Endure Films & Media, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

Mitchell and his former “The Chi” co-star Barton Fitzpatrick will star in the film alongside actress Stakiah Washington, who is making her feature film debut on the project.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the movie tells the story of a young woman named Dysha, played by Washington, who finds herself on the run and is forced to put her trust in a mysterious stranger to escape danger and pull off the biggest score of her life.

Music video director Stack Moses will helm the indie film from a script written by JaQuavis Coleman, who also penned the short story. Coleman also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside former NBA player Ekpe Udoh. The movie is currently in production in Dallas, according to the report.

As previously reported, Mitchell is set to executive produce and star in the biopic “50 Shots” from TruVision Films, in which he will play Sean Bell, the 23-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police officers in Queens on Nov. 25, 2006.

READ MORE: Jason Mitchell Was Fleeing COVID-19 Pandemic At Time Of Arrest, Hit With Felony Charges

Mitchell confirmed his involvement in the film in a video posted on Instagram. He said Bell’s father, William Bell, gave his “blessing” to move forward with the project, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“Today is a special day, a wonderful day in Queens,” Mitchell said. “My man, Mr. Bell gave us his blessing. My man Tru, he’s been working on this script for three years now… and yours truly is officially signed on to play Sean Bell.”

Bell was unarmed when he was shot and killed by NYPD officers in a hail of 50-bullets on the night before his wedding. Two of Bell’s friends, Trent Benefield and Joseph Guzman, were also severely wounded. The five officers who murdered Bell were later acquitted of all charges.

The officers involved in Bell’s case violated several NYPD protocols, according to retired NYPD Deputy Inspector Corey Pegues.

“Cops are not trained to fire their weapon that many times,” he said. “They’re trained to do two to three second burst then wait, and look, and assess, then shoot again if you have to.”

Pegues added, “Cops should lean on their training. “We need to hold them accountable for the training they already have, and if not, they should be responsible for what they do on the streets.”

“They need cultural training so they can understand how different communities live and new laws need to be put in place, enough is enough,” said Sean’s mother Valerie.