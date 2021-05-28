Fantasia Says Her Newborn Baby Girl ‘Was Born a Little Too Early But She is a Fighter’

*Fantasia Barrino is speaking out about her newborn daughter, hitting up social media to reveal that her baby girl, Keziah, was born “too early.”

“The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other,” Barrino captioned a maternity photo.

“Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” the “American Idol” alum, 36, told her Instagram followers. “When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

Fantasia announced Keziah’s birth over the weekend alongside a photo of herself posing with an elephant. She explained, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Barrino shares Keziah with her husband, Kendall Taylor. She also has two children from previous relationships: 19-year-old daughter Zion and 9-year-old son Dallas.

Taylor, Fantasia’s husband of nearly seven years, had this to say after watching his wife bring his daughter into the world: “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear! #Salute1st”