Monday, May 24, 2021
It’s a Baby Girl (Keziah London Taylor) for Fantasia and Husband Kendall Taylor!

By Fisher Jack
fantasia kissing husband in pink fishtail dress
Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, celebrated the impending birth of their little one, Keziah Taylor, at a recent baby shower.

*It was just a week or so ago when we brought you the story/pics/video of very pregnant Fantasia Barrino celebrating at a baby shower for her future baby. Well, fast forward and said future baby is now here. The new arrival’s name is Keziah London Taylor and was announced to the world via Instagram.

In the caption for a photo of herself with an elephant standing behind her, Fantasia wrote:

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Cut Off! Estranged Wife of Comic Gary Owen Has to Text Him Twice A Month for Funds

 

And what does daddy have to say? Well, Kendall Taylor, Fantasia’s husband of nearly seven years, shared these words after watching his wife bring his daughter into the world.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear! #Salute1st”

 

Keziah is the third child for Fantasia and the second for her husband Kendall Taylor. Fantasia shares two children from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Fantasia recently shared what this child meant to her, before Keziah was even born.

“This baby has brought so much purpose to our marriage and to our family. I want to thank everybody for joining along and sharing this time with us.”

Fisher Jack

