Iyanla Vanzant Recalls Complicated Relationship with Daughter Was Similar to First Guest on ‘Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]

*Iyanla Vanzant is set to end her popular “Fix My Life” series after ten seasons on OWN.

The network aired a special finale with Vanzant speaking about some of her most memorable episodes, including one featuring a grandmother who challenged her daughter’s mothering skills. It was the first episode that aired and Vanzant said it stands out because the family dynamic mirrored her own, as reported by MadameNoire.

“Our first show was about a mother and daughter in breakdown,” she recalled. “Ten minutes into the conversation with my very first guest, she told the story of my relationship with my youngest daughter. When she had her son at 16, I said she can’t raise this kid. So I did it. I created a fracture in the relationship between that mother and child. Knowing that I was being filmed, I kept a poker face. However, every question I asked her, I was internally saying, ‘This is about my relationship with my daughter.’

And my relationship with motherhood was complicated. I was teen mother and I grew up in a time when being pregnant at 16 did not get you a tv show. It got you shamed and guilted and hidden. By the time I’m 21, I’ve got three children, one whose father is absent, one whose father is addicted to heroin and one whose father is violent. I knew that I was the one that was going to have to get me and my three children wherever it was that we were going in life. I had some stuff I had to heal up and I was going to heal it up. And that’s how I learned about doing the work,” she continued.

READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant Says Religion Can Hinder Living Your Best, Authentic Life

Be obedient to your mind when it speaks to you. Listen to your thoughts because they are your higher calling. pic.twitter.com/6bDaq3h3hS — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) May 27, 2021

Vanzant announced in October that season 7 of her long-running series “Fix My Life” will be the last. During an interview with Danielle Young, Vanzant explained her decision to quit her long-running life coaching series, and the reason may surprise you.

“I’m a teacher. That’s what I am. I’m an educator. I just happen to be a spiritual technician. I teach about spiritual technology and that’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I want to do. But I want to do it in a more intimate way. I want to do it where people come to me because they want to learn not because they don’t have a date on Saturday. And I want to do it where people aren’t scrutinizing my hair and my nails,” she said, per theJasmineBrand.com.

Vanzant added: “One thing that eight years of ‘Fix My Life’ has taught me is how mean and nasty and unkind people can be. I don’t want that energy in my life anymore. I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me and you got to pay for it.”

She continued: “My life isn’t broken. My life is evolving and I am being prepared for things that I’m not prepared for now. I don’t know what’s coming to me. But I do know this—which is another reason I’m leaving “Fix My Life.” I have hit the apex of everything that I know. I’ve hit that apex. So it’s time for me to go to the next level. Which is a level of learning, growing, risking and changing and evolving. And I don’t need to do that on television.”