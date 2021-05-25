Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Julio Jones Hints That He’s Ready to Leave Atlanta Falcons: ‘I’m Out of There’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has hinted that he has no plans on staying with the team, and he may have his eyes set on the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked if he’s going back to the Falcons during the “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” show on FS1, Jones said, “I’m out of there.” 

Jones was reportedly spotted wearing a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt but made clear that he doesn’t want to play for the team, 11 Alive reports. 

“I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said, check out the conversation via the Twitter clip below.

Host Shannon Sharpe called Jones on speakerphone, so it’s not clear if he was aware that the conversation was televised. 

“I want to win,” Jones said.

Here’s more from NBC Sports

The Falcons are known to be shopping Jones, but his contract is going to be an issue. Jones is guaranteed a $15.3 million salary this season, and given how weak the wide receiver market was in free agency, it’s clear that there are not a lot of teams looking to spend a lot of money on a veteran wide receiver. Trade negotiations may prove to be less about what the Falcons can get for Jones, and more about how much of Jones’ salary the Falcons are willing to pay to get a trade done.

Jones, 32, signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons in 2019 for a reported $66 million.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

