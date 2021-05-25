Julio Jones Hints That He’s Ready to Leave Atlanta Falcons: ‘I’m Out of There’ [VIDEO]

*Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has hinted that he has no plans on staying with the team, and he may have his eyes set on the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked if he’s going back to the Falcons during the “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” show on FS1, Jones said, “I’m out of there.”

Jones was reportedly spotted wearing a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt but made clear that he doesn’t want to play for the team, 11 Alive reports.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said, check out the conversation via the Twitter clip below.

Julio Jones hasn’t talked to any media since during the 2020 season. Not sure if he knew this was on National television but he just said “I’m outta there” when asked if he’s staying in #Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/rkKvRakH2Q — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) May 24, 2021

Host Shannon Sharpe called Jones on speakerphone, so it’s not clear if he was aware that the conversation was televised.

“I want to win,” Jones said.

Here’s more from NBC Sports:

The Falcons are known to be shopping Jones, but his contract is going to be an issue. Jones is guaranteed a $15.3 million salary this season, and given how weak the wide receiver market was in free agency, it’s clear that there are not a lot of teams looking to spend a lot of money on a veteran wide receiver. Trade negotiations may prove to be less about what the Falcons can get for Jones, and more about how much of Jones’ salary the Falcons are willing to pay to get a trade done.

Jones, 32, signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons in 2019 for a reported $66 million.