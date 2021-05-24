Monday, May 24, 2021
LA Community Leader’s Will Hold A Prayer Vigil & Take A Knee in Memory of George Floyd

By Fisher Jack
BMC-George-FloydMarch-1b*Los Angeles community leader’s will hold a prayer vigil/session in memory of George Floyd and take a knee for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in Floyd’s memory.

Robert Sausedo CEO of Community Build and  a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders on the one year anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis also call for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon to continue to hold law enforcement accountable and their prosecution when warranted.  Since the death of Floyd at the hands of ex Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, there have been several high profile deaths of Black and Brown people at the hands of law enforcement.

Andres Guardado  was shot and killed by LA County Sheriff deputy’s on June 18, 2020. On September 1st 2020 Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed by LA County Sheriff deputy’s. On October 30th 2020 Fred Williams Jr was shot and killed by Compton Sheriff deputy’s . All these men of color were shot in the back and killed.

All of these law enforcement shootings are currently under investigation.  Our coalition is calling for DA Gascon to keep his campaign promises and prosecute law enforcement officers when warranted as the Minneapolis District Attorney office did in the killing of George Floyd.

Press conference
Date : Tuesday May 25, 2021
Time : 10 am
Location: Community Build
4305  Degnan Blvd
Leimert Park ,Los Angeles CA 90008

Sponsored by Community Build.
Project Islamic Hope
source: Cynthia Gibson  

Fisher Jack

