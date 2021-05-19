Wednesday, May 19, 2021
WE REMEMBER: Comedic Legend Paul Mooney Has Died. He was 79.

By Fisher Jack
*According to journalist/vlogger Roland Martin’s post on Instagram, comedic legend Paul Mooney has transitioned:

“His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul’s phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79.

Rudy Ealy told me that Paul had been suffering with dementia for some time and had been living with him. Rudy said Oakland paramedics valiantly tried to save him after suffering a heart attack this AM.

We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered at 6 pm EST”

Developing ….

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘All Rise’ Cast, Crew React After Cancellation of Legal Drama At CBS

 

Statement from the Mooney family:

