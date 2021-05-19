Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘All Rise’ Cast, Crew React After Cancellation of Legal Drama At CBS

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
‘All Rise’ cast via Twitter

*The cast and crew of CBS legal drama “All Rise” took to social media this week to commemorate the show after the network announced the series would not be renewed for a third season.

Starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, “All Rise” is set in a Los Angeles courthouse and following the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, per TV Insider

“Hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week,” Missick tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least.”

READ MORE: #MeToo Activist Tarana Burke Inks Overall Deal with CBS Studios

Missick’s fellow cast member Marg Helgenberger also took to Twitter to praise her co-star, writing, “@SimoneMissick redefines the term, “a class act”. Talented, gracious, thoughtful, whip smart, & a whole lot of fun! It’s been my honor, (no pun intended), to work opposite this exquisite human for the past two years.”

Missick replied, “From beginning to end @MargHelgen has been a dream…a wise friend, a guiding light, a voice of wisdom, an amazing onscreen partner, and always down for a boomerang!”

The series’ co-showrunner, Dee Harris-Lawrence, tweeted, “My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on CBS.”

The second season of “All Rise” tackled topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, corrupt police, and the coronavirus pandemic. “The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me,” wrote Lucy Luna, one of the show’s writers. “All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers.”

The series finale is set to air on Monday, May 24, at 9/8c on CBS. Check out more reactions from the cast and crew below:

Previous articleNY Attorney General Letitia James Adds ‘Criminal Capacity’ to Trump Organization Probe (Video)
Next articleKandi Burruss Says Boyz II Men Were ‘Disrespectful As F*ck’ to Her During Recording Session [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO