‘All Rise’ Cast, Crew React After Cancellation of Legal Drama At CBS

*The cast and crew of CBS legal drama “All Rise” took to social media this week to commemorate the show after the network announced the series would not be renewed for a third season.

Starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, “All Rise” is set in a Los Angeles courthouse and following the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, per TV Insider.

“Hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week,” Missick tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least.”

READ MORE: #MeToo Activist Tarana Burke Inks Overall Deal with CBS Studios

#mood 🙏🏾❤️hand over my heart, #thankful to our amazing #risers who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways @AllRiseCBS touched them from week to week. Let’s enjoy these last 2 episodes. I am certainly proud to say the least. #allrise #AllRiseCBS pic.twitter.com/1Fgu46Z8nq — Simone Missick (@SimoneMissick) May 18, 2021

Missick’s fellow cast member Marg Helgenberger also took to Twitter to praise her co-star, writing, “@SimoneMissick redefines the term, “a class act”. Talented, gracious, thoughtful, whip smart, & a whole lot of fun! It’s been my honor, (no pun intended), to work opposite this exquisite human for the past two years.”

Missick replied, “From beginning to end @MargHelgen has been a dream…a wise friend, a guiding light, a voice of wisdom, an amazing onscreen partner, and always down for a boomerang!”

The series’ co-showrunner, Dee Harris-Lawrence, tweeted, “My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on CBS.”

The second season of “All Rise” tackled topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, corrupt police, and the coronavirus pandemic. “The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me,” wrote Lucy Luna, one of the show’s writers. “All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers.”

The series finale is set to air on Monday, May 24, at 9/8c on CBS. Check out more reactions from the cast and crew below:

@SimoneMissick redefines the term, “a class act”. Talented, gracious, thoughtful, whip smart, & a whole lot of fun! It’s been my honor, (no pun intended), to work opposite this exquisite human for the past two years. 2nd to last episode of @AllRiseCBS airs tonight! https://t.co/UIYo3zsGRN — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) May 18, 2021

I want to echo @LucyLuna. My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season. Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on @CBS. https://t.co/EXrVxxpD4U — Dee Harris-Lawrence (@DeeHLawrence1) May 17, 2021

The characters of this show were always going above and beyond to fight for what’s right and I’m taking that with me. All my love and respect to the wonderful cast, the hardworking crew, and the badass writers. 💚 #AllRise https://t.co/sgUkLUXYSG — Lucy Luna (@LucyLuna) May 16, 2021