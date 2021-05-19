ASAP Rocky Confirms Rihanna is the ‘Love of My Life’

*ASAP Rocky has confirmed that he and Rihanna are boo’d up.

The rapper revealed his relationship status in an interview with GQ, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour. At the time, per Billboard, Rocky was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Since then, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted all over the globe together. The couple visited Rihanna’s native country of Barbados at Christmas. Rocky’s father emigrated to the U.S. from the island. He told GQ that traveling to Barbados felt like “a homecoming … It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar,” Rocky said.

When asked if he’s thought about becoming a father, the hip-hop star said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’m already a dad! All these mother—-ers are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughed about the latter boast and then the piece noted he chose his words very carefully. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna was previously boo’ed up with billionaire Hassan Jameel before they called it quits in January after three years of dating.

An insider told The Sun that Rocky and RiRi are “really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

A source exclusively told Us in February that the pair were “hooking up” after she split from the Jameel. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky has recorded a new album tentatively titled “All Smiles” that features a collab with Rihanna.

“God blessed me with a lot, so I’m working with that, and that’s enough to make some f—in’ fire,” he said of the project. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, confirming that she has “absolutely” influenced the album he refers to as his “ghetto love” tale. “It’s just a different point of view.”