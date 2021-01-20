Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rihanna Shares Photos of Visit to Lorraine Motel Where Martin Luther King Jr. Was Assassinated

*Monday, Jan. 18 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., and Rihanna commemorated the occasion by sharing photos of her visit to Memphis, Tennessee, last summer to visit the Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated.

The singer posted the photos on social media, along with the caption, “finally found em’…. got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis.”

One of the photos shows RiRi standing underneath the motel’s sign. Another is of her pointing to room 306, where King was fatally shot at age 39 on April 4, 1968.

READ MORE: Martin Luther King Jr. Would Be ‘Disappointed’ in Current ‘Poverty’ and ‘Inequality’ in America

“MAN… I can’t describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself! #MLK,” Rihanna added in the caption.

These days, the hotel is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum.

We previously reported… Martin Luther King III addressed his late father’s “fight against poverty and income inequality” in a New York Times video op-ed published on MLK Day. 

King III noted that at the time of his father’s assasination, he was “crusading for higher wages for Black sanitation workers.”

“Their work conditions were abysmal. Low pay. No sick leave. And many were on welfare,” King III said. “In a speech to the workers, Dad said the issue is injustice. The issue is ‘the refusal of Memphis to be fair and honest in its dealings with its public servants.’”

King III also reminded Americans who celebrate his father’s legacy every year that King Jr. “was deeply unpopular,” with “two-thirds of Americans [having] disapproved of him” during his fight for civil rights. 

You can read his full message in the New York Times.

Previous articleBrawl Erupts At Spirit Airlines Gate in Detroit over Carry-On Size (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

