BLACQUITY.net — Gift to The Black World

*Can you think of ANYONE in this whole wide world who would create a brand, design its first products, only to GIVE IT AWAY free of charge–especially to the global Black community? This is what Keith Anderson, creator of BLACQUITY.net has done.

“Our people have never been compensated for the horrific wrongs committed against us. Plus, we are disrespected as a race because we don’t own and control a significant portion of the world’s industry and commerce. Some of us have to serve as angels, offering our people our generosity to kick-start Black Economic Rise, ” says Anderson.

Anderson, a Black Activist, believes the only way the Black populace can gain true freedom and high esteem is to control its own means of production and then use those financial and physical resources to plot its own course of existence. The Black World could then go on to build a new world for all people, far superior to the cold, corrupt, imbalanced one he so despises today.

“We are the original people. There’s no way we should be the tail instead of the head,” says Anderson. “BLACQUITY is a source for Black Liberation we can rally around to achieve economic independence. Its goal is to build the Black Industrial Base piece by piece until we can satisfy virtually all our needs and wants. We can then form a base of multi-racial allies for human evolution to a higher level–and save the planet ecologically in the process.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tom Cruise Returns His Golden Globe Trophies Amid HFPA Controversy

BLACQUITY.net has images its members may use free of charge personally and/or commercially. They may sell any resulting T-Shirts, hoodies, caps, etc., and keep all money made–with the option of donating some back to move up the ranks. A portion of those donations will be used to fund Black industrial development. The site also accepts sponsors to aid in its development.

BLACQUITY is also an available fundraising source for Black charities/causes, employing Print On Demand sites to receive/disperse payments, print goods, and ship orders.

“One of BLACQUITY’s goals is to establish a global Black-owned printing firm that can handle all printing capabilities so that our people can produce any of these goods we want as well as service other peoples.”

Membership is for Blacks only and is free for life for those accepted. Membership is granted by invitation or by clicking the site’s “JOIN” link and following instructions to apply.

BLACQUITY is presently an informal organization; however, Keith is seeking Black investors to formally establish it as well as develop it to its fullest potential. He also seeks designers willing to donate designs to help the cause, as well as designers willing to create original BLACQUITY designs to make money exclusively for themselves.

“We can never realize the true power of Blackness until we own our own means of production. We were the first scientists, inventors, and practically created popular culture. Who knows what ELSE will be in our magnificent minds when we become fully technically enabled? Imhotep resides in our genes.”

“Until we develop and control industry, we will be underdeveloped and controlled.”

source: Keith Anderson