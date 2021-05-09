Join Michael Colyar and Artist Mike Norice on a Never-Before Mural Tour Experience in Los Angeles

*(Los Angeles, CA) – Be part of the history-making documentary, “Artfully United” produced by The Rayloc Group, Mike Norice, Moses Stovall and Pastor Kevin Person.

Join legendary comedian and actor Michael Colyar, alongside artist Mike Norice on Saturday, May 15th, for an incredible mural tour experience through some of the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The incredible mural tour will visit 9 locations throughout the Los Angeles area and explore how art places in these areas help to inspire, motivate and bring change in what many view as hopeless communities.

Michael Colyar and Mike Norice will lead the audiences on a never-before-journey and show how art locations showcase one word murals that transcend beyond the walls.

Colyar says, “This powerful tour will bring out every aspect of our community and the people living in these various areas for a unified cause to inspire, unify and uplift our neighborhood.” He adds, “This unique experience will move you, wow you and make you ask yourself, How can I do more.”

Norice shares, “Through painting murals with positive messages in underserved areas, we hope to inspire and uplift people in these communities as well as everywhere.”

The tour will begin sharply at 10am and wrap up at 4 pm.

Tune in to The Michael Colyar Morning Show on YouTube Monday – Friday at 7 am (PST) to win a seat on this once in a lifetime bus tour experience.

For those driving in their car to each of the selected mural site locations, a schedule will be given on the morning show.

About Michael Colyar

Over a span of 30-plus years, Michael Colyar has built his television and film career working with such luminaries as the late John Singleton and Bernie Mac. He is also known for his work with Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

Colyar gained national attention after capturing the Grand Prize Comedy championship and $100,000 on the popular television show “Star Search.” He donated half of his winnings to homeless charities in the Los Angeles area. And continues to give back to this day.

As “The Original Host” of “BET Live From LA”, his point blank delivery and razor-sharp insight deeply connected to its over 55 million viewers coast to coast.

For All Things Michael Colyar, visit therealmichaelcolyar.com

About Artfully United

Our mission is to uplift the psyche of people in our cities and communities that suffer from high rates of poverty and violence. Through painting murals with positive messages in these high risk areas, we aim to lower gang violence, graffiti, drug abuse and crime. By involving community members in the construction of these murals, this activity will not only provide an outlet through art, but also restore pride, unite communities and positively impact the psychological well-being of the people.

For All Things Artfully United and Mike Norice, visit artfullyunited.org