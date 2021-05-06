Willow Smith Reunites Jada’s Rock Band Wicked Wisdom for Mother’s Day Surprise [WATCH]

*Willow Smith brought her mom Jada Pinkett Smith to tears when she surprised her with the ultimate Mother’s Day gift.

For the special Mother’s Day edition of Jada’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”, Willow, 20, reunited Jada’s former rock band, Wicked Wisdom, and she performed with band members Michael Anderson, Pocket Honore, Taylor Graves, and Ronald Bruner Jr. in front of her mother and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass,” Willow said during the episode. “She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom.”

Watch the performance via the clip below.

Willow added, “I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother’s Day, I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.'”

Willow noted that she wanted her superstar mom to feel “a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love you have given me my entire life and continue to give me.”

During the performance, an emotional Jada danced along. Mom and daughter shared a video of the moments on Instagram, writing, “My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow♥️🙏🏽♥️.”

Check out the performance via the Instagram video above.