Thursday, May 6, 2021
16-year-old Mikayla Miller Found Tied to Tree in Boston Area Town

By Fisher Jack
*A 16-year-old named  Mikayla Miller was found by a jogger tied to a tree on Sunday, April 18, in Hopington, Massachusetts.

It is believed that the teen got into a dispute with a group of other teenagers the night before. Her mother asked for her death to be investigated due to the suspicious circumstances, however, the DA claimed there was no foul play.

“My daughter was jumped by a group of kids on Saturday April 17th, 2021, and was then murdered hours later in Hopkinton, tied to a tree and left,” read the statement allegedly left by Miller’s mother.

In related news, Hopkinton Schools closed early on Thursday as activists and a prominent congresswoman call for a new investigator to take over the case.

On Wednesday at noon, a group of pastors from local Christian churches held a prayer service on Hopkinton Town Common.

“This can happen anywhere. We have to pray for the healing of our youth and community, especially in this,” said Pastor Sarah Watson of the Vineyard Church.

Read/learn MORE at Boston 25.

