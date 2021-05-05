Another Spirit Airlines Passenger Brawl: Latest Beatdown Happened in Detroit After Issue on Plane (Watch)

*A viral video shows a Spirit Airlines passenger beating the brakes off a fellow passenger inside Detroit Metro Airport.

The two were just four gates down from a TSA checkpoint on April 30 when they began going at it. They scrapped for about a minute before other passengers finally stepped in to break it up. An airport spokesperson said an issue on a flight led to the fight once the plane landed.

Airport officials said a suspect was cited for assault in connection with the fight but they did not specify which person in the video was the suspect.

Watch a report about the beatdown from Fox2 below:

This incident is the second time a fight in the airport’s North Terminal has been caught on camera. Spirit Airlines passengers attacked employees in January because they were upset that they needed to verify their bag sizes. That incident led to one employee being hospitalized.

Two similar fights between Spirit Airlines passengers were recently captured on video in Florida.