EURweb Reviews New Black Music: Stokley’s New Mix of ‘Cascade’ / WATCH

*Stokley Williams, known professionally as just “Stokley,” is raising eyebrows as a soloist.

In January of 2021, Stokley released “Cascade,” which reached No. 1. The song is an up-tempo dance tune with deep lyrics about not letting a proven love get away after making a mistake one night with another woman.

Well, not one to sit around basking in yesterday’s limelight, Stokely has masterfully revamped “Cascade” into a new “Lovers Quarrel Mix.” The unique mix is now a ballad.

With its melodically smooth music as the foundation, Stokely’s singing the slow jam “Lovers Quarrel Mix” will touch the heartstrings of people in love, even if they are quarreling.

In essence, Stokley knows exactly what true R&B fans want in their music – whether a song is up-tempo, a ballad, or in this case, both.

Since departing from the R&B group “Mint Condition” as its lead vocalist, Stokley continues to showcase his talents as a solo artist, performer, record producer, songwriter, and studio drummer.