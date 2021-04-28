Wednesday, April 28, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Reality TV Star and the Cable Guy

By Ny MaGee
0

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Looks like the mainstream media is finally catching up to what I have been telling you for two or three years about the A-list reality star and the cable guy. None of them will dig deep though because they don’t want to have that conversation about the timeline and how both were married when it all started. 

Can you guess who the reality TV star and the cable guy are? Sound off in the comments

Previous articleDJ Envy Catches Heat for Defending Police Killing of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant [VIDEO]
Next articlePrivate School in Miami Will ‘Not Employ Anyone Who Has Taken the Experimental COVID-19 ’ Vaccine
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO