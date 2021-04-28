BLIND ITEM: The Reality TV Star and the Cable Guy

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Looks like the mainstream media is finally catching up to what I have been telling you for two or three years about the A-list reality star and the cable guy. None of them will dig deep though because they don’t want to have that conversation about the timeline and how both were married when it all started.

Can you guess who the reality TV star and the cable guy are? Sound off in the comments.