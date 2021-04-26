Oprah Winfrey Reacts to ‘Reverberating Impact’ of Her Meghan Markle Interview

*Oprah Winfrey has addressed the public’s reaction to her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Speaking to Nancy O’Dell on her new series held on TalkShopLive, Oprah said she “had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have.”

Oprah continued: “I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened. I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’”

She added, “And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited. So a lot of time and effort and energy went into it on my part.”

She also said she was “surprised” that Meghan and Harry called out the royal family’s alleged racism. “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there,” Winfrey said.

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did.”

During Oprah’s March 7 interview with the couple, Meghan revealed she was suicidal while living in England with her husband and that the Royal Family had “concerns” about what skin color their son, Archie.

Oprah did not meet with Meghan and Harry in person prior to the interview, they communicated via text, in which Winfrey told them, “tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal,” she explained to O’Dell. “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”