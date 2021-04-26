Monday, April 26, 2021
Oprah Winfrey Reacts to ‘Reverberating Impact’ of Her Meghan Markle Interview

By Ny MaGee
*Oprah Winfrey has addressed the public’s reaction to her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Speaking to Nancy O’Dell on her new series held on TalkShopLive, Oprah said she “had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have.”

Oprah continued: “I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened. I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’”

She added, “And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited. So a lot of time and effort and energy went into it on my part.”

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

She also said she was “surprised” that Meghan and Harry called out the royal family’s alleged racism. “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there,”  Winfrey said. 

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did.”

During Oprah’s March 7 interview with the couple, Meghan revealed she was suicidal while living in England with her husband and that the Royal Family had “concerns” about what skin color their son, Archie

Oprah did not meet with Meghan and Harry in person prior to the interview, they communicated via text, in which Winfrey told them, “tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal,” she explained to O’Dell. “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

