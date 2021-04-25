*Mississippi’s R&B singer Ace and San Diego Rapper Lil Hyste win big at the Baltimore 22nd annual “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference’s “National Talent Competition” held recently via Zoom. The conference was presented in part by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times.

Ace won the “ULMII Best Vocalist” Award and Lil’ Hyste won the “ULMII Best Songwriter” Award. The competition showcased some outstanding talent. The “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference included a “Professional Panel Q&A Session,” which was followed by a “Professional Talent Showcase” where four independent labels showcased artist from their roster. Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and Atlas Elite Entertainment sponsored the Showcase. During the “National Talent Competition,” held via Zoom, talent from Florida, California, Maryland, Texas and Mississippi competed with impressive performances.

The panelists included Broadway Soprano/Opera singer Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com); Executive Director of the Eubie Blake Cultural Center Derek Price (EubieBlake.org); Founder and General Manager of The Gardner Law Group Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Performing Arts Specialist/Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment), and multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com). The “Professional Talent Showcase” consisted of R&B’s Denaron (Babineaux) from Houston; Black Music Award winning Jazz vocalist and Trumpeter Vincent Gross (VincentGrossMusic.com) from Baltimore; Hip-Hop’s E. Renee (Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com) from Cincinnati, and Country’s Ashley Wineland (Official CMT) from Arizona.

Aside from the “ULMII” Award, the winners can take advantage of over $16,000 valued in prizes that include legal/business consultation from Baltimore based Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music business legal package from Hollywood based entertainment attorney Richard B. Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); a vocal or acting coaching session from New Jersey based Fine Arts Specialist and Educator Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy and consult session from Long Beach based Business Management/Public Relations Strategist Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Baltimore based Virgin Island Music Producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); a gift bag of merchandise from Los Angeles based television personality Melody Trice from her online retail store at UnLmtdAccess.com, and a gift bag of merchandise from Baltimore based retailer Aaron Bessick from his Top Shelf Boutique (ShopTopShelfBoutique.com).

Next “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is Saturday November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles via Zoom from 1-3pmPT.

Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com.

