Keke Palmer Sparks Debate After Announcing She’s ‘Single Until Marriage’

*Keke Palmer has sparked a debate on social about relationship status after she made clear that she’s going to remain “single until marriage.”

“Guys be like, ‘I want you to be my girlfriend,’” Palmer said in a Tik Tok video before continuing, “But are you going to marry me? Are we ready to take it somewhere out of kid world? Because I’m not trying to be locked into nothing unless you gon lock me in for life — cause we can just kick it and be friends until you’re ready to go.”

In the caption of the clip, she added, “I don’t believe in girlfriend and boyfriend. I’m single till I’m married. Let’s just kick it love.” Hear her tell it via the Instagram clip below.

Per MadameNoire, KeKe followed up with a tweet that explained her definition of single.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this,” she tweeted, “but being single doesn’t mean you’re sleeping with every 1. It means you’re not committing yourself to any1 for less than what you want. The person that wants you all to themselves will rise to the occasion of having that PRIZE #MayTheBESTWin.”

Palmer then took her message to Instagram, where she shared a screenshot of the tweet along with a caption:

I feel like you can get to know someone really well by just being their friend lol. There is no expectations and you can really know a person without them putting on a fake face. I used to think having a gf or bf title meant everything, but all it would do is make me feel restricted and force performative actions based off of the title. I would end up feeling like, it would’ve been better if you had just stayed “my lil friend” haha.

I can be my own boyfriend/girlfriend, pooh. What else u got?

A life partner requires true friendship (according to my mom who’s been married for 32 years 😍 ), if you can offer me true friendship, then hey.. we could be getting somewhere.

Some of the reactions included, “No, you have to show commitment first to prove you can do it in a marriage. Act single be single,” one person wrote.

Another said of Palmer’s relationship stance, “That makes no sense. You have to build up to a marriage. Put the work in.”

A third added, “Okay when your man pops up with another woman and tells you he was single….see how you feel then 🤷🏾‍♀️ .”

How do you feel about Palmer’s “single until married” motto? Sound off in the comments.