Sharon Osbourne Tells Bill Maher Being Called A Racist ‘is One I will Not Take’ / VIDEO

*Sharon Osbourne has spoken out for the first time since her exit from CBS’ “The Talk.”

The now-former daytime talk show host departed from the show after 11 seasons last month. She made her return to the small screen, but in the form of an interview with Bill Maher for his HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

When asked how she was doing she said,

“I’m angry, I’m hurt… I’m a fighter.”

She later said,

“I’ve been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take.”

She questioned,

“But what about the people who are cut from the knees down and can’t afford to go get lessons on what is politically correct and how to talk to people? It’s not fair because it isn’t about being a racist, it’s about not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. Because it changes from day to day.” She still defended Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle, which some deemed as racist. (Scroll down to WATCH the interview.)

WATCH the interview: