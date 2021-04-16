Friday, April 16, 2021
‘Where Are the Good Apples?’ Trevor Noah Says Good Cops Can’t Exist Within a Rotten System (Watch)

Trevor Noah questions the “bad apple” argument in policing on The Daily Show

*Trevor Noah went viral this week with a “Daily Show” segment in which he questioned the “bad apples” argument in policing, particularly in the wake of Daunte Wright’s fatal shooting and the police harassment of Caron Nazario, both stemming from a simple traffic stop.

“If we’re meant to believe that the police system in America, the system of policing itself is not fundamentally broken, then we would need to see good apples …” said the “The Daily Show” host, who appeared to go off script and just vent about the rationale that it’s “bad apples” in police departments who engage in brutality against, and fatal shootings of Black and Brown folks.

“We’re told time and time again that these incidents that Black Americans are experiencing are because of bad apples, right?” said Noah. “There are bad apples in these police departments who are doing these things. They use chokeholds that are not allowed. They use excessive force. They’re violent in their words and in their actions to the people they’re meant to be protecting and serving.”

“My question, though, is where are the good apples?” he continued. “If we’re meant to believe that the police system in America, the system of policing itself is not fundamentally broken, then we would need to see good apples … Where are the cops who are stopping the cop from putting their knee on George Floyd’s neck? Because there’s not one cop at that scene.”

