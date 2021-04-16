Bravo Drops Trailer for ‘RHOA’ Reunion Special [WATCH]

*The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are set to spill all when the three-part Season 13 reunion kicks off on Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c.

Per bravotv.com, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Drew Sidora along with Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton, and LaToya Ali will dish with host Andy Choen about Season 13’s pearl-clutching moments.

BRAVO has released the first look at the reunion special, check it out above.

READ MORE: New Film Stresses Importance of Identifying Unmarked Graves of Enslaved People (Trailer)

The season 13 reunion trailer is here and our peaches are out! 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/UtloajGBkU — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) April 15, 2021

Per thejasminebrand.com, the teaser jumps right into the ongoing drama between Kenya and Porsha, who battled this season over Moore’s claims that Williams hooked up with a male stripper named Bolo at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. In the teaser, Kenya tells Porsha, “You keep trying to condemn everyone. Condemn yourself.”

Marlo, who was friends with Porsha until she squashed her beef with Kenya, got into it with Porsha as well. That’s when Drew Sidora chimes in and says, “We need some prayer.”

Meanwhile, Kenya calls out Drew and tells her, “Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail.”

Also in the clip, Marlo references the reunion’s dungeon theme and references Porsha’s fallout with Kandi over her sex dungeon, asking “Why are we in a dungeon right now? Because of [Porsha’s] lies!”

Porsha fires back with, “To bring four years ago today to try to add and condemn me with Bolo… I’m a single woman, and I can do whatever I want!” Kandi adds, “Watch your tone.”

See the trailer above.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on BRAVO Sundays at 8 ET.