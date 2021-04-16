Friday, April 16, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

New Film Stresses Importance of Identifying Unmarked Graves of Enslaved People (Trailer)

By EURPublisher01
0

unmarked poster
Unmarked

*A passion to uncover family history is in the blood for Chris Haley.

The actor, writer, filmmaker and director of the “Study of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland” is the nephew of Alex Haley, whose own genealogical curiosity resulted in the epic novel and TV mini-series “Roots.”

Chris Haley’s grandmother, Zeona Haley, once gave him a book called “A Pictorial History of the Negro in America.” According to the Baltimore Times, it sparked his quest to journey along the same path as Uncle Alex. Nearly 30 years ago, Chris began visiting places where his mother’s ancestors were buried in Georgia. He remarked that looking at the places where they were laid to rest brought them back to life, in a way.

That trip led to his co-production of “Unmarked,” a new film which draws attention to unmarked cemeteries or unmarked final resting places of free and formerly enslaved African Americans. In a similar way to his maternal lineage, Chris says that locating the graves, and creating the film, helps bring people who were overlooked, back to life. Preserving the areas helps to reinforce valuing the fact that they lived, mattered and are no longer forgotten.

Watch the trailer below:

On April 27, 2021, viewers can begin renting or purchasing the 40-minute film on iTunes, Amazon and AppleTV. “Unmarked” has screened virtually at several film festivals, including the Pan African Film Festival. It is being shown at the Annapolis Festival, until April 18, 2021.

To learn more about the film, visit https://www.unmarkedfilm.com/  .

Previous articleTwo Bystanders Who Helped Black Man Assaulted by White Fort Jackson Soldier Speak Out (Watch)
Next articleMaxine Waters Tells Jim Jordan ‘Shut Your Mouth’ on House Floor and Goes Viral Again (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO