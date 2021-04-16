Friday, April 16, 2021
Black Woman (Yasmine Beasley) Arrested for Brutal Beating of Mexican Woman (Becky) She Thought was Asian

By Fisher Jack
Becky (victim of Yasmine Besley - Instagram)
*Amid the Stop Asian Hate movement, a 70-year-old Mexican woman was severely beaten last Friday (Apr. 9) after being mistaken for an Asian woman — which is reportedly common in the woman’s neighborhood of Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA.

The incident occurred in LA’s Eagle Rock neighborhood as the victim, identified by her son Pete as Becky, was exiting a city bus, making her way to a supermarket to shop for her granddaughter. A passenger on the bus, identified as 23-year-old Yasmine Beasley, called Becky an anti-Chinese racial slur and began to assault her, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion.

In photos released of Becky, she is seen with hair and skin ripped from her scalp, her eyes bloodshot, with her neck and face black and blue and swollen, and a badly bruised leg. Currently, Becky — who already suffers with lupus, arthritis and other disabilities — is recovering from the incident. Meanwhile, Beasley was later arrested on another bus after police issued a bulletin. An investigation is ongoing.

