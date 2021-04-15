Thursday, April 15, 2021
White South Carolina Army Sergeant Arrested for Threatening Black Man in Viral Video [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Jonathan Pentland, the Fort Jackson drill instructor who has gone viral over a video showing him aggressively harassing and threatening a Black man, has been charged with third-degree assault.

Pentland, 42, was charged Wednesday and listed as detained in the Richland County jail, per The Huffington Post. In the footage posted Monday by a woman on Facebook, Pentland is seen demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before physically assaulting him.

“You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” Pentland, standing on the sidewalk, can be heard saying to the man. “I ain’t playing with you. … I’m about to show you what I can do.”

Per Complex, Fort Jackson’s Media Relations Officer confirmed in an email that “the soldier in the video is stationed at Fort Jackson,” and he’s been charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Justice “is also looking into the incident.”

In the two-minute video, the Black man is heard explaining to Pentland that he was out for a walk.

“I didn’t hit you,” the white man is heard saying. “There’s a different between pushing you [and hitting you]. You’re aggressing on the neighborhood.” From there, Pentland screams at and pushes the other man.

“Walk away!” he says. “Walk away! Check it out, you either walk away or I’m gonna carry your ass out here.” The Black man says he “didn’t do anything,” and explains that he lives in the neighborhood.  

“I’m about to do something to you,” Pentland says in the footage. “I ain’t coming after you. You’re in the wrong neighborhood, motherf*cker. You wanna bet what I can do?”

The Black man explains he’s “not harassing anyone walking through the neighborhood I live in.” He also tells the individual he “smells drunk.”

Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. tweeted that Pentland’s actions are “by no means condoned by any service member.” In a separate statement, Fort Jackson noted that his behavior is “not consistent with our Army values and will not be condoned.”

The viral clip prompted protestors to gather outside of Pentland’s home on Wednesday. 

In a statement, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Leon Lott intends to meet with elected officials “and representatives of various organizations” to discuss the disturbing incident.

“Sheriff Lott realizes the importance of putting out correct information quickly as there has been a lot of  incorrect information distributed through Facebook and other social media,” the statement said. “We want to ensure the community knows this incident has been a priority for our Department. The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”

Leslie Ann “LA” Sully, Fort Jackson’s Media Relations Officer, stated in an email to Complex:

“The soldier in the video is stationed at Fort Jackson and Richland County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that he has been charged. The U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the incident. Team Jackson and will work closely with each law enforcement agency as investigations move forward. The command team, our Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID) agents, and our Staff Judge Advocate teams are all engaged with their professional counterparts and civil authorities to seek the facts which will determine how the investigations progress.”

The email included remarks from Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr.

“The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently. This action deeply impacts our community—the neighbors in the Summit, the city of Columbia, Richland & Lexington counties, and our Army family,” he stated. “I ask that our communities and leaders exercise a degree of patience, affording Sherriff Lott and law enforcement investigators to account for the full measure of events before, during, and after the incident that was recorded.”

He added, “I remain deeply concerned for the members of our Army family, the young man and his family, and the tensions that activities like this amplify over time; please be patient as facts are determined.”

EURweb.com

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

