Kimberly Godwin Named President of ABC News, Becomes 1st Black Exec to Run a Major Broadcast Network (Video)

*Veteran CBS News executive Kimberly Godwin will make history with her newly appointed role as president of ABC News.

The Florida A&M grad will be the first Black executive to run a major U.S. broadcast news division. She’ll oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the news organization including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” and “The View.”

Godwin will take the reins in May from James Goldston, who announced in January that he planned to step down.

“I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News,” Godwin said in a statement. “As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization. I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together.”

Godwin’s appointment on the broadcast side of TV news comes just months after Rashida Jones became the first Black woman to lead a cable news network as president of MSNBC.

In the below 2018 National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ) webinar – when she was VP of News at CBS – Godwin shares her journey, starting as an investigative reporter and rising to become one of the highest-ranking black women in TV news. She offers tips on how to position yourself for a promotion, and how to survive in a career dominated by men.