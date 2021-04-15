WATCH! White Guy In Minnesota Drags, Allegedly Hits Cop with Hammer! – He’s Still ALIVE

*The reality of America: As we watch how Kim Potter’s case unfolds following the shooting of 20-year Daunte Wright, here we have a stark contrast to how he was treated on Sunday when the now-former cop fatally shot him during a traffic stop over “expired tags.”

This clip obtained by TMZ shows another police-involved situation. Police in Hutchinson, Minnesota were called to a home improvement store because a white man identified as Luke Alvin Oeltjenbruns refused to wear a mask. According to the news site, he allegedly struck an employee with a piece of lumber before fleeing as cops chased him down in a mall parking lot!

One officer was even seen hanging to the driver’s side door. The suspect then rammed 2 police cars before driving off, with the cop still holding on to his truck!!! Hutchinson PD says Oeltjenbruns dragged the officer around and even hit him in the head with a hammer. He eventually came to a stop. Despite a major struggle and injuring that officer, Oeltjenbruns made it out alive and was later arrested for first-degree assault with great bodily harm, TMZ reports.

