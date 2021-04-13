Nick Cannon Expecting Twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, Social Media Reacts to Maternity Shoot

*Months after Nick Cannon welcomed his fourth child with ex Brittany Bell, he’s now expecting twin boys with DJ Abbey De La Rosa.

Abbey confirmed the identity of her babies’ father on April 11 by sharing photos from her new maternity shoot, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and check out a few pics below.

The images prompted Nick fans to clown him on social media over his “be fruitful and multiply” ‘ way of living. He is already father to nine-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He and ex Brittany share son Golden “Sagon”, who was born in 2017, and a daughter, Powerful, who was born in Dec. 2020.

Per The YBF, Abby has been hinting that she is preggers but didn’t reveal her baby daddy’s identity. In a December 2020 Instagram post, she referred to the father of her unborn twins as “my love.” This is the first time Abbey and Nick have gone public with their relationship, despite the fact Cannon was seemingly dating video vixen Lanisha Cole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

Over the weekend, Abby 30, shared a series of photos and videos from her maternity shoot with Cannon, 40, and gushed about the arrival of her “miracle babies.”

In her Instagram post she wrote to her sons, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.” She also referenced Nick when she added, “Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”

In a separate post, Abbey revealed that music is what connected her to Nick when they first met. “One of the things that brought my children’s father and I together was our genuine love of music,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “I can’t wait to start exposing our little rockstar babies to all the amazing music this beautiful world has to offer!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

One Twitter user reacted to news of Cannon’s twins with “If Nick Cannon don’t do nothing else he’s gon have another baby six months after the last one was born.”

Another added, “Nick cannon put on a turban and just decided from that moment on to never put on a condom again.” In a follow-up tweet the user added, “Do you think this is just an extension of his hotepness to want to be fertile and spread his seed or do you think his pull out game is weak?”

A third posted, “Nick cannon is the prime example as to why birth control should exist for men instead of women.”