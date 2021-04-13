Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Because of Blood Clots, FDA and CDC Recommend Pausing Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

By Fisher Jack
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine*As many Americans continue to get vaccinated on the daily basis, the #CDC and the #FDA have issued a joint statement where they are recommending a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Janssen after six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals.

In the statement, it was noted that all six cases of the rare and severe type of blood clots occurred in women from the ages of 18 and 48, and the symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after they were given the vaccination. It was noted that the treatment for these specific blood clots is different from the usual treatments. On Wednesday, the CDC will be holding a meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review the cases to further discuss the significance of each case.

In the statement, they continued to state, “FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

