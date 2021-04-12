Monday, April 12, 2021
Swizz Beatz Praises His ‘Brother’ DMX in Instagram Video Honoring Rapper’s Legacy [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Swizz Beatz took to Instagram over the weekend to speak about the impact of DMX’s music and his legacy. 

In a lengthy video posted on Saturday, Beatz had nothing but praise for the rapper, born Earl Simmons, who died Friday after suffering a heart attack a week ago.

“My brother was a different type of brother. A different type of artist. A different type of creative. Different type of soul,” said Swizz Beatz (born Kasseem Dean). “Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else. I never seen him live his life for his self.”

“DMX was the biggest. And let me tell you why he was the biggest. He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did for himself,” the 42-year-old added in the 8-minute clip. “He’d get on that stage and pray with 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than everybody that he was praying for. My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.”

Beatz compared DMX to a “prophet,” saying he had “never seen a human like him.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

“He took everybody’s pain and he made it his,” he said. “He was in so much pain that he would go to jail to have his freedom. He would go to jail to escape his pain. That’s how much pain he had every day.”

Beatz added, “We lost a real giant,” Beatz said. “He’s not in pain no more… He was the most loyal person I’ve ever know.”

DMX, a father of 15, died on April 9. He is survived by his mother Arnett Simmons, his siblings, and the mother of his children.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” his family said in a statement following his death. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Watch Swizz Beatz full message via the IG video above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

