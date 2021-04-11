Sunday, April 11, 2021
Family of Jeanne Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Sister, Sets Up GoFundMe for Memorial

By Fisher Jack
*Earlierwe reported that Jeanne Gay, the sister of revered R&B singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye, unexpectedly passed away at a hospital in Henderson, Nevada. Apparently, the family is suffering financially and could use YOUR help. And because of that, they have set up a GoFundMe page. Below is more info from the family on their situation and their plea for for assistance.

*Our beloved mother and eldest sister of the late soul singer, Marvin Gaye, Jeanne, passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2021 at age 84. Mom went to the hospital for a routine procedure and was supposed to come back home safely the next day. She didn’t. I am one of Jeanne’s two daughters, and we are hoping to raise enough to give our mom a suitable memorial, but we also have a need for an autopsy, as the cause of death is still unknown to our family.

Like her brother, Jeanne was fun-loving, giving, always lent her ear to help someone figure out a problem, and was full of love for all mankind. Her heart broke with all of the sad news on TV and she always wanted to help others. She and I would pray every night for more love and peace to come upon our planet. As a little background, Marvin and my mom grew up in the same household, along with their other siblings. She enjoyed managing Marvin’s recording company in the 1970s, after Uncle Marvin moved our family from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, CA. Mom had an interest in speech therapy for young children and in aviation. Ultimately, neither of those interests blossomed for her, but she did become an ordained minister.

Though mom surely had aches and pains, she never complained when asked how she was doing. She would always just say, “I’m doing.” We would all smile, as we said it with her. Sometimes she thought she was a burden, but she was never that. She was the glue that helped hold our family together. She always wanted a closer relationship with her more distant family. She wanted to celebrate all of the holidays together and was disappointed that the corona virus kept many of us apart. We were so happy to have her with us.

Soul Singer Playing Piano
CIRCA 1974: Soul singer Marvin Gaye plays piano as he records in a studio in circa 1974. (Photo by Jim Britt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Uncle Marvin died intestate in 1984…his Will was never found. His parents and siblings received no royalties from his music or anything else in his estate, so life moved on in quite an unremarkable fashion after his death. Marvin’s surviving sister and nieces and nephews are no different than any other typical family that works for a living and we live humbly within our means.

Unfortunately, mom’s small life insurance policy is insufficient to cover her memorial. She wanted to be cremated, so we wish to do that. We’re not looking for anything especially fancy. But even the simplest memorial is not cheap. We are only seeking enough to give a proper goodbye to our mom, who shared a loving relationship with Marvin and of course, the rest of our family. We miss mom’s presence, wisdom, and laughter, and we love her dearly. It is not easy to make this request, but it is the least we can do to show our appreciation for her love and celebrate her life. We would like to have her memorial service on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV where she lived, and will need to have funds by April 9, 2021.

So, with more gratitude than we can express, on behalf of my family, thank you very, very much for your consideration and donation.

Blessings,
Angie

To donate, go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeanne-gaye

Fisher Jack

