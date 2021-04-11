Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture

Dove Award-Winning Producer and Recording Artist Damien Sneed Returns to His Roots with Gospel-Soul Set ‘Damien Sneed UNPLUGGED’

By Gwendolyn Quinn
0

DamienSneedUNPLUGGEDFinalCoverArtFinal
Damien Sneed’s UNPLUGGED (Center: Damien Sneed — Left to Right: Tiffany Stevenson, Matia Washington, Linny Smith and Chenee Campbell)

*Dove Award and NAACP Image Award producer and recording artist Damien Sneed returns to his Gospel roots with the release of his brand-new project, Damien Sneed UNPLUGGED on Friday, April 16, 2021, on his boutique label, LeChateau Earl Records. UNPLUGGED is a collection of soulful and inspirational songs, recorded in a free-form, spare studio setting with Sneed on piano and vocals alongside several noted vocalists, including Chenee Campbell, Linny Smith, Tiffany Stevenson, and Matia Washington.

To coincide with the release of UNPLUGGED, on April 16, the Washington Performing Arts’ channel Home Delivery Plus will broadcast Sneed as the headlining artist. The Home Delivery Plus concert will be recorded at Washington, D.C.’s historic Lincoln Theatre. Sneed will focus on the gospel side of his repertoire, leading a virtuosic ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists with a special guest appearance by Stellar Gospel Music Award-winning artist Tasha Page-Lockhart, who has a string of Billboard chart-topping recordings to her credit. She is also a past winner of BET Network’s “Sunday Best,” a gospel-singing competition show. Sneed’s forthcoming album, UNPLUGGED, will be released on all digital retail and streaming platforms (click the link here).

UNPLUGGED reunites Sneed with singers whose careers he has seen grow over the years and with whom he has strong relationships. “I’m super proud of this album because all of the singers have grown up in the industry,” Sneed explains. “They all sing with major artists and they’re all artists in their own right.” Though most of the songs were previously recorded by Sneed, they were not previously rehearsed by the ensemble, and most are recorded in two parts to extend the improvisational feel. “We wanted people to just hear the raw execution of what just happened in the studio. We have never done that before. We just went in the studio saying, ‘No rehearsals whatsoever,’” says Sneed.

The project is the first studio album under Sneed’s name to be entirely within the gospel genre and bears similarities to his 2015 double-disc project, Broken To Minister: The Deluxe Edition. Sneed won both a 2020 Dove Award and a 2021 NAACP Image Award as a producer for the album’s title single, “Broken To Minister,” which was also recorded by The Clark Sisters’ on their award-winning project, The Return, released on March 13, 2020.

Weaving their incredible voices into intuitive and wholly unrehearsed harmonies at New York’s AlJo Studios in Queens, Sneed and his singers infuse the traditional spiritual “Oh, Freedom” and previously recorded tunes like “Still Small Voice” and “Broken to Minister” with incandescent fervor. Sneed chose to record “Oh Freedom” as a direct response to the unjust killing of George Floyd and support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “In the Black church, gospel music was also big for protests and reconciliations, focused social chains,” he explains. “I was just bringing back the significance of what gospel and the church stood for in civil rights.”

While Sneed and his singers and musicians were nervous about the coronavirus, they stepped out on faith by recording together in a single room, thrilled at the opportunity to create once more after so many pandemic shutdowns stopped them from performing live. The joy of their collaboration is evident in every note. “We were a little scared,” Sneed admits, “but we trusted each other.”

As a multi-genre recording artist and instrumentalist, Damien Sneed is a pianist, vocalist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. He has also worked with jazz, classical, pop, and R&B legends, including the late Aretha Franklin and Jessye Norman, and is featured on Norman’s final recording, Bound For The Promised Land. He also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford & Simpson, J’Nai Bridges, Lawrence Brownlee, Brandie Inez Sutton, and many others. Sneed has served as music director for Grammy Award-winning gospel artists The Clark Sisters, Richard Smallwood, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Kim Burrell, among others.

Sneed is also the founder and artistic director of Chorale Le Chateau, which has gained a global reputation for its vivid interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance period pieces to art songs to jazz, spirituals, gospel, and avant-garde contemporary music. His other recordings include Classically Harlem (which commemorated the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance (1920-2020), Jazz in Manhattan (September 2019), and Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome (January 2019), Broken to Minister: The Deluxe Edition (March 2015), Spiritual Sketches (June 2013), and Introspections LIVE (January 2010).

Sneed is featured in Aaron Dworkin’s new book, The Entrepreneurial Artist: Lessons from Highly Successful Creatives (December 4, 2019). The book also features Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels, Tony Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones, and Pulitzer Prize winners Wynton Marsalis and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others. The Entrepreneurial Artist explores lessons of love, sacrifice, loss, despair, perseverance, and triumph.

The Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient is also featured in the award-winning PBS documentary Everyone Has a Place, which stars Wynton Marsalis. The film captures Sneed’s journey as the musical conductor of the historic performance of Marsalis’ “Abyssinian Mass,” which was performed by the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Sneed’s 70-piece Chorale LeChateau.

In 2019, Sneed joined the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches graduate-level courses in conducting, African American Music History, a singer/songwriter ensemble, a gospel music ensemble, and private lessons in piano, voice, and composition. A graduate of John S. Davidson Fine Arts School in his hometown of Augusta, GA., Sneed studied at some of the finest conservatories and universities, including Howard University, where he earned a Bachelor of Music – Piano Performance; the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University; New York University, where he earned a Master of Music in Music Technology: Scoring for Film and Multimedia; and the Manhattan School of Music. Sneed will graduate with his doctorate in Orchestral Conducting from USC in 2021. Sneed was a member of the faculty at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and Nyack College.

His other professional affiliations have included The Juilliard School as a staff accompanist, Jazz at Lincoln Center as an artistic consultant, and the City University of New York (CUNY) as a professor of music. In 2015, Sneed established the Damien Sneed Performing Arts Institute, a division of the Damien Sneed Foundation.

In 2019 and 2020, Sneed embarked on two 40-city North American tours, “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., featuring Damien Sneed.” In honor of Dr. King, Sneed delivered his brand of classical, jazz, and sanctified soul to venues across the country during MLK’s holiday, Black History Month, and Women’s History Month.

For more information on Damien Sneed and LeChateau Earl Records, go to www.damiensneed.com and www.lechateauearl.com.

 

Previous articleDiddy Might Want to Practice What He Preaches After Going in on Corporate America
Next articleWATCH: A Conversation with R&B Sensation KEM [EUR Exclusive]
Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at [email protected]

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO