Thursday, April 8, 2021
Terry Crews Admits He Once Beat On His Abusive Father for Hours [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*When Terry Crews appeared on “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” Monday, he opened up about his abusive father being the reason why he decided to work out and build his muscular physique. 

“Growing up was not a good experience. My father was very abusive, you know, he used to beat my mother. And so, it was one of those things where I knew I would have to get stronger because one day I thought I’d have to fight him. That’s how it started out,” revealed Crews, per Yahoo.

“There was a lot of sadness, you know, with my father being an alcoholic, and it being so violent at home, and I remember just being able to make her laugh, and she would just crack up. I mean, her laugh just reverberated all the way through the house. And, uh, it’s one of the things that gives me the most satisfaction today is making people feel good,” he added.

Crews explained to Grylls that he finally stood up to his father in 2000.

“We went home for Christmas, and my father decided to beat her one more time. I mean, he had gone years without touching her, and he hit her in the mouth, knocked her tooth sideways, and I was, like, I told him, ‘Get the kids out the house. Take the kids, everybody leave. Just leave me and him alone,'” he said. 

“Bear, I beat this man,” Crews recalled. “I remember he was begging, begging, and all I could think of was, like, this is how my mother felt. How do you like it? And this is the thing, Bear. I thought it would feel good. And he’s on the ground, bleeding, crying, and I didn’t feel one bit better. It left me with nothing.”

The actor previously told Mike Tyson that he once beat his father hour hours, peep the YouTube clip above.

Years later, Crews went to therapy which prompted him to start the journey of healing with his father. The actor said he ultimately forgave him and thanked his dad for bringing him into the world. 

“That was the best thing I could ever think of to tell him,” said Crews. “We hugged, he cried. Man, all I wanted was for us to be a family and for him to love my mother as much as we loved her. And then at that moment, I knew we had transcended.”

Crews concluded,  “By me forgiving him. By me finding one thing to compliment him and be thankful for, I was able to transcend that moment and we were able to transcend it and, and get past it. And I find there’s a lot of things that you just have to cut your losses on. Move on, and reevaluate the situation as it exists today. And now, I have been able to move on,” he stated.

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

