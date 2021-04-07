Black Billionaires Club: Why These are Forbes’ 7 Richest Black Americans in 2021

*Forbes has come out with its newest list of wealthiest Americans, and the top Black earners are pretty much who you’d expect: Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Jay-Z, Michael Jordan and Kanye West, as well as businessmen Robert F. Smith and David Steward – America’s lone Black billionaires.

To inspire your journey towards gracing a Forbes list like this in the future, here are some words of wisdom, or biographical stories about how their billions were made.

At the top of the list is businessman/investor Robert F. Smith and his net worth of $5.2 billion, making him the richest Black American. He ranks at 526 of the world’s richest individuals.

World Wide Technology co-founder David Steward follows with a net worth of $3.7 billion. He ranks at 792 world’s richest people.

Oprah Winfrey has a net worth of $2.7 billion. The talk show host and philanthropist is the 1,138th richest person in the world.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has a net worth of $1.6 billion. He currently owns the Charlotte Hornets and is the 1,802th richest person in the world.

Rapper Kanye West’s net worth is $1.3 billion.

Rapper and businessman Jay-Z’s net worth sits at $1 billion. He is the 2,336th richest person in the world.

Producer and actor Tyler Perry has a net worth of $1 billion.