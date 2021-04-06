Tuesday, April 6, 2021
EUR Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip of ‘Kenan’ Featuring Vanessa Bell Calloway / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Kenan - Vanessa Bell Calloway & Kenan Thompson (NBC)
Vanessa Bell Calloway & Kenan Thompson (NBC)

*We’ve got another EUR exclusive sneak peek clip for you. This one is from NBC’s “Kenan” which airs tonight and every Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c.

In the clip titled “Keenan’s Mom,” Kenan is playing a game of basketball, but finds himself competing for his mom’s attention. The clip features Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Coming to America 2, Shameless), who plays Bobbi as Kenan’s mom. Check it out:

This single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law (Don Johnson), brother (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

The show centers on the familial relationships as Kenan tries to reclaim his life after his wife’s death. Kenan’s daughters are his world – the too smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to balance parenting them as a single dad and hosting his show, which leads him to reluctantly accepting help from his father-in-law. Rick was a gallivanting sax player when his daughter, Cori (Niccole Thurman), was young and missed out on a lot of her childhood, so he is aiming to make that up with his granddaughters, although his old-school parenting style doesn’t often match up to Kenan’s.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: I AM ATHLETE Podcast: Why NFL Players Aren’t as Able to Speak Out on Social Issues as NBA Counterparts / WATCH

Kenan - promoAt work, Kenan excels at his job with the help of his driven executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary, as Kenan’s not-so-managerial manager, tries to insert himself, but Mika remains a confidante and ally to Kenan. They are able to be vulnerable with one another and connect as friends … and maybe something more.

Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers.

Kenan” – which airs tonight and every Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c – is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video.

