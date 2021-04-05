Cher Fans Outraged After Singer Suggests She Could Have Saved George Floyd

*Music icon Cher has apologized for a tweet in which she suggested that she could have prevented George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis police last May after former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin is currently on trial for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cher noted on Friday that her mother has been following the televised trial and Cher told her that she could have saved Floyd’s life had she been on the scene.

“Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped,” the singer wrote, per Complex.

Feel So Unbelievably Sad For The Brave Ppl Who Stood Their Ground To Bear Witness,& Chronicle The Murder Of George Floyd For All The World To See.😔

These Were Americans Who Didn’t/Couldn’t Walk

Away From a Fellow Human Being Having His Last Breath…Crushed Out Of His Body🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) March 31, 2021

Several users fired back by accusing Cher of having a “white savior” complex.

One Twitter user wrote: “If the fire fighter EMS who tried to intervene didn’t succeed, you sure had no chance. What a post!! Mindboggling. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? Police would not allow anyone to interfere in their business.”

Watching D.Chauvin Trial & Cant HELP CRYING 4 George Floyd.Any Human Being Can See Derek Chauvin Digging His Knee Into George’s NECK,For 9+ Mins.Until Chauvin Crushed The Life Out Of Can See CHAUVIN Rock His Knee Putting MORE PRESSURE ON GEORGE’S NECK.LOOK IN HIS EYES WAS — Cher (@cher) March 30, 2021

Cher responded to the critics by saying: “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe. I CAN, I HAVE, & I WILL…HELP.”

In a follow-up tweet, she apologized for her initial statement, saying a friend made her realize “You Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s “NOT Appropriate” To Say.

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community. I Know My [heart],” the Grammy award-winner said.

Do you think Cher’s initial remarks were out-of-pocket? Sound off in the comments below.