Freestyle Digital Gets “Dirty South House Arrest”

*Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American VOD rights to the urban comedy Dirty South House Arrest which is available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms and DVD as of March 16, 2021 through Freestyle Digital Media.

Dirty South House Arrest tells the story of a college kid (‘Drake’) who is sentenced to house arrest after committing a crime to impress a girl. He then decides to throw a house party, while his mom is away. Drake is a young urban guy attending college who is smitten with Tamika, a popular young lady that dates jocks and refuses to entertain Drake’s advances, but Drake decides the best way to sway her is to pass illegal tender to drum up enough money to invite her out and impress her. Somehow his plan goes awry and his scholarship and freedom are in jeopardy.

Drake is sequestered to the house and comes up with a scheme to get Tamika to come over, by planning a house party. His college buddies, Flipside and Travis, join him in his quest to make this a party that no one will forget. Drake discovers that his mom, Vanessa used the mortgage money to pay for his lawyer and has to figure out how to repay her. Drake did not consider everything that could go wrong and why the party will be a life changing event for him. Drake’s Mom leaving town paved the way for a weekend that will change his outlook on life and force him to grow up. He will decide what kind of man he will be.

Written and directed by Daphne Hayes, Dirty South House Arrest features an ensemble cast including DC Young Fly (‘Fly’), Curtis Wyatt (‘Drake’), Navv Greene (‘Travis’), Tyler Does (‘Flipside’), Pierre Edwards (‘Uncle Kareem’), Latavia Roberson (‘Tamika’), Rodney Perry (‘Mr. Bookman’), Diva Tyler (‘Ms. Jefferson’), Ernestine Johnson (‘Jalissa’), and Sean Baker (‘Mr. Vernon’).

Dirty South House Arrest was produced by Elliot Holmes and Daphne Hayes. Mark Noxon and Cheryl Witherspoon are Executive Producers.

“Dirty South House Arrest is funny and entertaining while highlighting urban life,” said filmmaker Daphne Hayes. “I am so excited about the future and look forward to creating content that will be produced by me through my newly formed company Reel Girl Films.

Freestyle Digital Media’s Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the deal to acquire DIRTY SOUTH HOUSE ARREST directly with filmmaker Daphne Hayes.

The official website for the film is DirtySouthHouseArrest.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include “The Wedding Year” starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, “The Last Photograph” starring Danny Houston, Berserk starring Nick Cannon, “Untogether” starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal.

Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy “Better Start Running” starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, The Bachelors starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award winning documentary Hondros produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary “Demon House” starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel’s highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller “The Recall” starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser, the animated feature “Hell & Back” starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk, and “The Girl in the Book” with Emily VanCamp and Michael Nyqvist.

