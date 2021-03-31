Man Suspected of Attacking Asian Woman in NYC Arrested – On Parole for Killing His Mother

*An arrest has been made in the case of the 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City on Monday who was verbally and physically assaulted in an unprovoked attack that captured via surveillance video.

On Wednesday, Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, the New York City Police Department confirmed to NPR.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea described Elliot in a tweet as “a parolee out on supervised release.”

Elliot history as a criminal dates back to 2000 for robbery and 2002 for murder, according to police. Elliot was convicted of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx when he was 19, and is on lifetime parole after being released from prison in 2019, according to an AP report.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Witness in Chauvin Trial Breaks Down on Stand, Forcing 10 Minute Recess (Watch)

Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021

Who knows, maybe Elliot is one of people who’ve discovered they might be better off in prison that on the outside which may have led him to take the alleged actions he took against the victim. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing that Elliot would be arraigned today (03-31-21) in criminal court. If convicted, he said, Elliot would face up to 25 years in prison, as well as “other consequences related to his lifetime parole.”

The victim, identified by the NY Times as Vilma Kari, was hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan with a fractured pelvis and head contusion, according to media reports. A hospital official says that she was discharged on Tuesday.

The NY Times also noted that Kari immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines several decades ago.

The video of the attack, which has gone viral, also appears to show apartment staff watching the attack without intervening, then closing the door on the woman as she attempted to stand up.