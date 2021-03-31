Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Man Suspected of Attacking Asian Woman in NYC Arrested – On Parole for Killing His Mother

By Fisher Jack
0

*An arrest has been made in the case of the 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City on Monday who was verbally and physically assaulted in an unprovoked attack that captured via surveillance video.

On Wednesday, Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, the New York City Police Department confirmed to NPR.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea described Elliot in a tweet as “a parolee out on supervised release.”

Elliot history as a criminal dates back to 2000 for robbery and 2002 for murder, according to police. Elliot was convicted of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx when he was 19, and is on lifetime parole after being released from prison in 2019, according to an AP report.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Witness in Chauvin Trial Breaks Down on Stand, Forcing 10 Minute Recess (Watch)

Who knows, maybe Elliot is one of people who’ve discovered they might be better off in prison that on the outside which may have led him to take the alleged actions he took against the victim. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing that Elliot would be arraigned today (03-31-21) in criminal court. If convicted, he said, Elliot would face up to 25 years in prison, as well as “other consequences related to his lifetime parole.”

The victim, identified by the NY Times as Vilma Kari, was hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan with a fractured pelvis and head contusion, according to media reports. A hospital official says that she was discharged on Tuesday.

The NY Times also noted that Kari immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines several decades ago.

The video of the attack, which has gone viral, also appears to show apartment staff watching the attack without intervening, then closing the door on the woman as she attempted to stand up.

Previous articleExclusive Clip: Meet the ‘Notorious Queens’ of LA on New ALLBLK Series [WATCH]
Next articleGM CEO to Meet with Byron Allen, Black Media Owners After They Blast Her for Being ‘Racist’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having...
Read more
Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO