Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home Entertainment Books
Books

Book Review: Terri Redwine’s ‘America! Stuck in Niggertory’

By Larry Buford
0

Niggertory

*I recently received a wonderful book from author Terri Redwine titled “America! Stuck in Niggertory” (2020 Treasure Imaging and Publishing).

This book – “dedicated to the unearthing of the secrets we have hidden from ourselves” – begins with Redwine’s recollection of a TV interview she saw with the late Reverend Billy Graham answering the question “Do you have any regrets?” His response was that he wished he’d “done more during the civil rights movement in America;” that if he could do it all over again, he would have stood with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Redwine challenges readers to take inventory and reexamine ourselves to see what we can do right now for our country for what may become the most pivotal moment in American history.

Starting on page 11, her twenty-two emergency bullet points ranging from hate groups attacking our democracy, to the Coronavirus pandemic and other epidemic social ills, Redwine hones in on the indignities that Blacks in America have suffered, and continue to suffer. Leading up to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota police, Blacks have had little hope and trust in getting justice for the senseless murders of Black and Brown men, women and children. The televised trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin began Monday (March 29, 2021) at a time when racism seems to be at an apex in all aspects of all people of color including Asians and Latinos.

The provocative title word, “Niggertory” seems to connote an inference and even a negative presumption to a geographical location, or a state of mind – words that end fittingly, with “tory” (e.g. “territory,” “derogatory” etc.…). On this train of thought, let’s break it down. The word “territory” believed to be from the Latin word “territorium,” is defined as “land around a town, domain, district,” from terra “earth, land.”

Niggertory Terri Redwine

“Territory” could also describe the two justice systems in America: An administrative subdivision of a country; a part of the United States not included within any state but organized with a separate legislature (think of Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asians).

The term “derogatory” means the information is negative and will likely hurt your ability to qualify for credit or other services.

A Tory is a person who holds a political philosophy known as Toryism, based on a British version of traditionalism and conservatism, which upholds the supremacy of social order as it has evolved in the English culture throughout history. Toryism remains prominent in Canada and the United Kingdom. Shall we add America to that list!?

Like a virus – seemingly dormant, but ever-present – White supremacy reared its ugly head when the first Black president of the United States, Barack Obama, was elected. Former president Donald Trump seized the opportunity to exacerbate the malady by not being reconciliatory, but divisive.

Author Terri Redwine has captured in her dynamic pocket-sized book (76 pages) a reference guide of symptoms and cures sprinkled with supporting scripture for healing our land. It would be a great read for you and a great gift to family and friends, to carry around as a reminder that we’re all in this place called America, this thing called life, together.

A quote from the back cover reads: “We are [like] the city of Troy and hatred is our Trojan Horse. We are living in a place where HATRED eats its host, while destroying the things most valuable.”

Terri Lynn (Terry Redwine) photo
Terry Redwine

Terri Redwine – a native Detroiter – is an educator, philosopher and minister. Please visit her website and order books at TerrilynnBooks.com.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Grindr
Next article‘Color Purple’ Actress Ordered to Pay Over $400K After Anti-Gay Twitter Controversy
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO