Friday, March 26, 2021
Sister of Spring Breaker Charged with Killing Begs Judge to Release Him on Bond

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*The sister of one of the North Carolina men charged for drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman in Miami during spring break pleaded with a judge on Monday to release her brother on bond.

EURweb previously reported… Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are also accused of stealing the woman’s credit cards and using them during their vacation in South Beach, the Miami Herald reports. 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Pennsylvania, was found dead in her hotel room, and Collier and Taylor could potentially face murder charges.

The duo was captured on surveillance footage entering the Albion Hotel with the impaired victim around 1 a.m. Thursday. 

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said during a bond hearing Monday.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” the police report states.

While the alleged victim was passed out, Collier and Dorian reportedly took her credit cards, phone and cash and left her in the room “without any concern for her welfare or safety,” the report alleges, per New York Post.

Collier allegedly told police that they gave the woman a Percocet pill and “that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim,” the report said.

Both men have been booked into a Miami-Dade jail and are being held without bond. The charges against them include burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card. They may also face manslaughter or murder charges once investigators determine the victim’s cause of death. 

The duo appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom before Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Monday, where, per SandraRose, the sister of the younger suspect (Collier) made an emotional plea to Judge Glazer to let her brother go free on bond.

“I’m severely, um, bewildered by these charges and accusations against him, but I can attest for his character and I can attest for responsibility of him standing trial for whatever charges if you please let my brother come home and let our family handle the situation appropriately. We will do what ever is necessary that Miami-Dade County asks of us.”

Judge Glazer ordered both suspects held without bond pending an investigation to determine Englehardt’s cause of death.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

