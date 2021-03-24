Two Spring Breakers Arrested for Drugging, Raping Woman They Left to Die [VIDEO]

*Two North Carolina men have been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman in Miami during spring break.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are also accused of stealing the woman’s credit cards and using them during their vacation in South Beach, the Miami Herald reports. 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Pennsylvania, was found dead in her hotel room, and Collier and Taylor could potentially face murder charges.

The duo was captured on surveillance footage entering the Albion Hotel with the impaired victim around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said during a bond hearing Monday.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” the police report states.

While the alleged victim was passed out, Collier and Dorian reportedly took her credit cards, phone and cash and left her in the room “without any concern for her welfare or safety,” the report alleges, per New York Post.

Collier allegedly told police that they fed the woman the drug Percocet and “that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim,” the report said.

“She had her whole life to still do things, and she had dreams and goals and all these things she’ll never be able to do now because of them,” said Englehardt’s friend, Hailey Davis.

Both men have been booked into a Miami-Dade jail and are being held without bond. The charges against them include burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card. They may also face manslaughter or murder charges once investigators determine the victim’s cause of death.

Meanwhile, over the weekend police used pepper-spray balls and SWAT teams to disperse crowds of Black spring breakers who were out past the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. In response, local Black leaders have noted that the reaction wouldn’t have been so aggressive if the were crowd was predominantly white.