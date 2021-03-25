Thursday, March 25, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Says Sharon Osbourne Crossed a Line with Sheryl Underwood

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Getty

*Sherri Shepherd has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Sharon Osbourne and the way she handled the heated debate about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood on “The Talk.”

EURweb previously reported, a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for the removal of Osbourne amid ongoing accusations that she is a vile racist who has long been protected by her network bosses.

CBS has extended its hiatus of “The Talk,” canceling live shows for the rest of the week as it conducts an investigation into the recent exchange between Osbourne and Underwood about Piers Morgan’s seemingly racist commentary about Meghan Markle. The network is also reviewing a complaint filed by ‘co-host Elaine Welteroth about the racial insensitivity on set.

Meanwhile, ex-colleague Leah Remini has spilled more tea about Osbourne’s inappropriate remarks, claiming she called former host Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker”.

“It crosses a line when you’re a grownup and somebody tells you what you can and cannot do emotionally,” Shepherd said of Osbourne to Yahoo Entertainment, referencing when Osbourne told Underwood on-air, “You are not allowed to cry,” amid their discussion.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Talks Possible CBS Firing: ‘I’m a Big Girl’

“I’m raising children,” Shepherd said. “This is a job for me, the way it is for you. So how dare you tell me how I can act? I think that was definitely crossing the line.”

Former co-host Holly Robinson Peete claims Osbourne called her “too ghetto” to be on the show.

Osbourne has denied all the allegations leveled against her. She said what’s happening to her is “revenge,” by bitter people who are “coming out with stupid, childish comments.” She added, “It’s all crap… It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like — is that all you’ve got? It’s like really?”

“It’s a little bit hard to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ when you get other reports from credible people,” Shepherd said of Osbourne’s denial, calling the allegations “pretty damning.”

“People see you defending [Morgan], who has made comments that were racial in nature,” she added. “That’s a little bit hypocritical.”

Shepherd also encouraged the public to support Underwood. 

“I think everybody’s been talking about Sharon, Sharon, Sharon,” she said, adding, “They’ve been together [10] seasons. What was that for her?”

Shepherd concluded, “I think that’s a hard thing to have a woman talk to you in that kind of way. As well as a trigger for a lot of women who have to be in this situation of someone treating you like you’re less than.”

In related news, Sherri Shepherd is set to star in ABC’s multi-camera comedy pilot “Black Don’t Crack.” The series follows three former sorority sisters who reunite during a pivotal point in their lives. 

Here’s more about the lout per Deadline: Shepherd will play Angela Wright, a native New Yorker somewhere between 45 and death, but it’s hard to tell because “black don’t crack.” She’s a single mom who put aside her musical dreams to raise her son after her husband died. She’s been holding it down alone for years, taking care of her family instead of herself. When she is confronted with a personal crisis, she reunites with her sorority sisters to recapture the passion, ambition and sisterhood of their college glory days.

The comedian/actress will produce the series along with Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Larry Wilmore who will EP for ABC Signature.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

