Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Sharon Osbourne Talks Possible CBS Firing: ‘I’m a Big Girl’

By Ny MaGee
*Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about the controversy surrounding her on-air breakdown over Piers Morgan and the fallout over her alleged bullying and racism.

EURweb previously reported… a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for the removal of “The Talk’’ co-host amid ongoing accusations that Osbourne is a vile racist who has long been protected by her network bosses – and now her time is up.

CBS has extended its hiatus of “The Talk,” canceling live shows for the rest of the week as it conducts an investigation into the recent heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood about racism and Piers Morgan. The network is also reviewing a complaint filed by ‘co-host Elaine Welteroth about the racial insensitivity on set.

Meanwhile, ex-colleague Leah Remini has spilled more tea about Osbourne’s inappropriate remarks, claiming she called former colleague Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker,”.

Speaking about the allegation to Daily Mail and ET, Osbourne says the claims against her “are crap.”

When it comes to calling Julie Chen, an Asian-American woman, “slanty eyes” and “wonton,” and Sara Gilbert, a lesbian, a “p**** licker.” Osbourne called it a “pile on.”

“In situations like this, you’re always going to get people who you’ve had disagreements with in the past, people who’ve got axes to grind, who come out of the woodwork and they’ll come out with their bs and that’s it,” Osbourne said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

She said what’s happening to heR is “revenge,” by bitter people who are “coming out with stupid, childish comments.” She added, “It’s all crap… It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like — is that all you’ve got? It’s like really?”

Osbourne added, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

She said, “all these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers] or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all,” she said. “I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s like, oh shut up. I’m too bloody busy.”

As for her defending Morgan’s controversial criticism of Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview that aired on CBS — Osbourne says she was blindsided by the producers, who were pressured by CBS bosses to give Sharon hell for defending her buddy Piers. 

“I just think Piers tarnished their perfect interview that’s been so well received in America,” she said. “Piers tarnished it for them and I think they’re pissed. Pissed with me for sticking up for him and I think that’s it.”

Osbourne believes she was setup up by her CBS bosses. 

“If [producers] said to me, ‘Listen, the execs here aren’t happy with what’s gone on with you and Piers. We’ve got to try and sort this situation out. The girls are going to ask you these questions…’ Bring me in on it,” she said. “Don’t blindside me… Don’t bloody surprise attack me on national TV live for 20 minutes… We were meant to talk about fu**ing Pepe Le Pew and they let this go on.”

Osbourne now suspects she’ll be fired from the daytime talk show.

“I kind of think they’re going use me as a sacrificial lamb and fire me,” she said. “It’s fine. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will…. So be it. I’m a big girl.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

