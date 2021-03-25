Jamie Foxx Inks Deal with MTV Entertainment Group to Produce BIPOC Content

*Jamie Foxx has joined forces with MTV Entertainment Group to produce feature films and cultivate emerging filmmakers of color.

Per Variety, under the agreement, Foxx and his partner Datari Turner will produce feature films across the ViacomCBS division’s portfolio.

“Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are creative forces whose talent is boundless,” said Trevor Rose, executive vice president, head of talent and content development for MTV Entertainment Group. “Together, we share a vision of cultivating emerging BIPOC filmmakers and telling multicultural stories that will make an impact.”

Meanwhile, Foxx is set to make his TV return with his new Netflix comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.

The Oscar-winning actor teamed with the streaming giant for the upcoming series inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx.

According to Variety, Bentley Kyle Evans serves as EP/Showrunner on the series while Foxx and his daughter executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez..

Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts, and his daughter serves as DJ.

This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans. The series stars David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, Valente Rodriguez.

In related news, Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a limited series titled “Tyson,” and Martin Scorsese is set to executive produce. It had originally been planned as a movie chronicling Tyson’s rise to fame.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”