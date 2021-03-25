Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News
News

Jamie Foxx Inks Deal with MTV Entertainment Group to Produce BIPOC Content

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Jamie Foxx has joined forces with MTV Entertainment Group to produce feature films and cultivate emerging filmmakers of color. 

Per Variety, under the agreement, Foxx and his partner Datari Turner will produce feature films across the ViacomCBS division’s portfolio. 

“Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are creative forces whose talent is boundless,” said Trevor Rose, executive vice president, head of talent and content development for MTV Entertainment Group. “Together, we share a vision of cultivating emerging BIPOC filmmakers and telling multicultural stories that will make an impact.”

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Starring Jamie Foxx [WATCH]

 

Meanwhile, Foxx is set to make his TV return with his new Netflix comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.

The Oscar-winning actor teamed with the streaming giant for the upcoming series inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx.

According to Variety, Bentley Kyle Evans serves as EP/Showrunner on the series while Foxx and his daughter executive produce. David Alan Grier co-stars as a recurring character along with Kyla-DrewPorscha Coleman, and Jonathan KiteHeather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez..

Foxx and Corinne previously collaborated on the Fox competition series “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts, and his daughter serves as DJ.

This will be Jamie’s first TV starring role since “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was co-created by Evans. The series stars David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, Valente Rodriguez.

In related news, Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a limited series titled “Tyson,” and Martin Scorsese is set to executive produce. It had originally been planned as a movie chronicling Tyson’s rise to fame.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Previous articleOprah Winfrey Interviews Amanda Gorman: Inaugural Poet Introduces Her Mom, Talks Role Models & More (Clip)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO