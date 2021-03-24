Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Nearly 600 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Call for Dr. Oz’s Removal as Guest Host

By Ny MaGee
*Jeopardy” fans are calling for viewers to boycott the beloved game show for two weeks while Dr. Mehmet Oz fills in as guest host.

According to reports, nearly 600 former contestants are protesting his appearance. Per the New York Post, “Jeopardy!” has enlisted a star-studded group of substitute hosts following the passing of Alex Trebek in November, who hosted the show since (insert date).  An open letter published on Medium.com and signed by 593 former contestants and winners urges the show’s producers to curb Dr. Oz, calling his hosting the show “the elevation of … talking head[s] at the expense of academic rigor and consensus.”

“When we heard that Dr. Mehmet Oz was slated to be a guest host, agreement came quickly — we were opposed,” the letter begins, published Feb. 24. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for.”

The open letter cites several examples in which Oz touted “dangerous” claims that were proven to be false in many cases. 

READ MORE: Dr. Oz Gets Shut Down by Wendy Williams Over COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

The letter states: “Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm. These ideas include promoting supplements that do nothing, legitimizing gay conversion therapy (which is banned in California, as well as 19 other states), dangerous ‘cures’ for autism, and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.”

“None of these things is backed by any scientific fact and by promoting them he is actively putting his viewers in danger,” the letter added. 

“Jeopardy! is known for being incredibly rigorous; a well-deserved reputation. As contestants, we’ve all seen what happens behind the scenes if there’s any doubt about a question. We’ve seen writers and judges frantically cross-reference answers in real time to make sure that the facts are accurate. To then invite Dr. Oz to guest-host is a slap in the face to all involved,” the letter concluded.

Despite the calls to remove him from the show, Dr. Oz opened “Jeopardy” on Monday with a tribute to Alex Trebek.

“You know, I was so fortunate to become friends with Alex, and I visited him and this show as often as I could,” said Dr. Oz. “One of my favorite memories was of Alex showing me, with immense pride, a room full of letters and support for him from you, from his fans. And of all of his achievements, he was most proud of his connection with all of you at home.”

Fans have since taken to social media to criticize his pseudoscience and cite a 2014 study that found “half” of all Oz’s medical advice to be “baseless and wrong.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

