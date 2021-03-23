Raise A Fist: Kim Janey Becomes 1st Woman and Person of Color to be Boston Mayor (Watch)

*History is being made on two fronts in Boston, as Kim Janey becomes the city’s first woman and first person of color to hold the office.

Outgoing Mayor Marty Walsh resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. Janey, a Black woman who was serving as president of the Boston City Council, has stepped into the role of acting mayor and is scheduled to have a ceremonial swearing in on Wednesday.

Walsh is the latest in a long line of largely Irish-American Boston mayors stretching back the better part of a century. He said that he welcomed the change and for the past two months has had regular meetings with Janey to ensure a smooth transition.

