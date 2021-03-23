Jeanne Gay (Sister of Marvin Gaye) Passes After Short Illness – She was 87

*She had been ill the last several days, but unfortunately Jeanne Gay, 87, the eldest sister of the legendary Marvin Gaye, passed away Tuesday morning (03/23/21) at 5:15am at St. Rose Dominican Siena Hospital in Henderson Nevada, according to her now her now only surviving sibling, Zeola Gaye who remembers her big sis this way:

“I will miss my only sister so very much, Jeanne was the glue that kept us together. I remember so well how she and Marvin would compete with each other in everything, in most cases Marvin would win… Jeanne– sometimes. Jeanne who decided not to add an “e” to our last name Gaye was so very funny.. we all were her smile said so very much like all of ours. I call it the famous Gaye smile. Jeanne will be missed by us all, especially her two daughters, Angela and Donna Houston. Saying farewell to my only sister, who now will join the rest of my beloved family.. Mom, Marvin, Frankie and Mike. Rest always in the arms of our Heavenly Father, sis.

Jeanne Gay also served for several years as chairperson of the Marvin P Gaye Jr Memorial Foundation and was the administrator of her brother, Marvin Gaye’s Studio in Hollywood California for several years.

Arrangements are pending at this time.