Monday, March 22, 2021
Texas Girl, 6, Shot Multiple Times by Relative Over Clogged Toilet [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A Texas family has been left devastated by two tragedies in less than a week.

Six-year-old Laurionne Walker was shot multiple times by a relative on Friday after an argument about spilled water. The child’s family was struck with a similar tragedy days earlier when her three young cousins were killed in a car accident involving a drunk driver last Sunday night, PEOPLE reports

Raymeon Means, 35, the man accused of killing walker, has been charged with capital murder. Pasadena police said Means shot Walker several times following an argument over spilled water from a clogged toilet. He fled the apartment after the killing but was later caught and taken to jail.

At the time of the shooting, Walker’s mother was attending the vigil for the mother and three children who were killed in the DUI crash. Walker’s mom was related to the mother killed in the accident.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Means is related to the renter of the apartment where the shooting happened. He remains in jail without bond, KHOU-11 reports.

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez told reporters that before the shooting, Means visited him to check the status of his water. 

“He knocked on the door and he was like, “Oh, can you check if you have water coming down because the little girl clogged the toilet,’ ” Alvarez said. Moments later, he heard Means arguing with other neighbors.

“[The family member] was banging on a car. The woman upstairs had a knife and they were saying, ‘Get out of here. Get out of here!’ ” Alvarez continued. “[Later] he went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

Walker was shot multiple times by Means and later died at Bayshore Hospital, according to the report. 

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Earline House, Walker’s grandmother. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

