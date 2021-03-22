Lizzo Teams with Amazon for New Series Seeking ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured’ Dancers [VIDEO]

*Lizzo is calling on the big beautiful women of the world to join her on tour.

The singer has joined forces with Amazon Prime for an unscripted series in which she will search for “dynamic, full-figured” models and dancers to join her tour. The casting call for the project reads: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

Lizzo announced the series on Instagram. “Where are all the big girls?” she asked. “That’s what I want to know!”

Check out her video announcement below.

Here’s the official description of the untitled series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Lizzo signed a deal with Amazon Studios last year to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo’s search for full-figured dancers and models is the first project announced under the deal.